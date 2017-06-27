Idaho looking to make money by rentin...

Idaho looking to make money by renting jail beds to ICE detainees

15 hrs ago

Jerome, Idaho a An Idaho county is looking to generate additional money by renting out space for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. Under a proposed contract with Jerome County Sheriff's Department, ICE would pay about $75 per day for each bed they lease from the county jail, The Times-News reported Monday.

