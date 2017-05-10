Idaho asks appeals court to uphold ban on spying at farms
In this March 11, 2009 file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. Idaho is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate a statewide ban on spying at farms, dairies and slaughterhouses after a lower court judge sided with animal rights activists who said the ban violated free speech rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Jerome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|May 3
|Cdalton1122
|162
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Simon Espinoza and Kevin Bos (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paige Jackman
|1
|Cheaters (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Colorado women
|6
|nsa fun (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|freakydude
|1
|Can you Help??? (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Desperatly Trying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jerome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC