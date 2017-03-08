Road closures due to flooding and roc...

Road closures due to flooding and rock slides

22 hrs ago Read more: Clearwater Tribune

Clearwater County and City of Orofino officials met Saturday, March 11 to discuss the ongoing issues of minor flooding and rock and mudslides. Currently 122nd Street near Jerome is closed and the Old Peck Grade is reduced to one lane.

Jerome, ID

