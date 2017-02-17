Idaho man sentenced to decade in prison for armed stand off with police
The U.S. Department of Justice says 41-year-old Daniel Mills of Jerome, Idaho ha been sentenced Wednesday to serve ten years in prison unlawfully possessing a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release. Jerome County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop Mills for a broken taillight on January 11, 2016 when Mills sped off, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Jerome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb 4
|The truth
|1
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Simon Espinoza and Kevin Bos (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paige Jackman
|1
|Cheaters (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Colorado women
|6
|nsa fun (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|freakydude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jerome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC