Idaho man sentenced to decade in pris...

Idaho man sentenced to decade in prison for armed stand off with police

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The U.S. Department of Justice says 41-year-old Daniel Mills of Jerome, Idaho ha been sentenced Wednesday to serve ten years in prison unlawfully possessing a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release. Jerome County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop Mills for a broken taillight on January 11, 2016 when Mills sped off, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jerome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That one Place BBQ and Grill Feb 4 The truth 1
Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08) Dec '16 peri 157
News Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... Nov '16 Joan Carrigan 1
News Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... Oct '16 Parden Pard 20
Simon Espinoza and Kevin Bos (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paige Jackman 1
Cheaters (Sep '13) Sep '15 Colorado women 6
nsa fun (Jun '15) Jun '15 freakydude 1
See all Jerome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jerome Forum Now

Jerome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jerome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Jerome, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC