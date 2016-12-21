Intermountain New Holland Acquires As...

Intermountain New Holland Acquires Assets of Twin Falls Tractor &...

Wednesday Dec 14

Intermountain New Holland announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Twin Falls Tractor & Implement Co. along with its sister store in Jerome, Idaho, under the name of Northside Implement.

Jerome, ID

