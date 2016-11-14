Milk industry goes high-tech

Milk industry goes high-tech

Nov 14, 2016 Read more: Fox News

In this file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. Cows across 350 farms in nearly two dozen countries around the world are now embedded with hot-dog-sized wireless sensors in their stomachs.

