Jerome-Area Woman Sentenced for Beati...

Jerome-Area Woman Sentenced for Beating Another Woman With Baseball Bat

Nov 6, 2016 Read more: Boise Weekly

A Jerome woman has been sentenced for up to 14 years behind bars after beating another woman with a baseball bat. The Twin Falls Times-News reports 27-year old Ashley Howell, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery on another woman, who was her husband's lover.

