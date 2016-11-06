Jerome-Area Woman Sentenced for Beating Another Woman With Baseball Bat
A Jerome woman has been sentenced for up to 14 years behind bars after beating another woman with a baseball bat. The Twin Falls Times-News reports 27-year old Ashley Howell, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery on another woman, who was her husband's lover.
