The Supreme Court Will Hear a Major G...

The Supreme Court Will Hear a Major Gerrymandering Case. Here's...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TIME.com

At issue is whether Republican leaders in Wisconsin violated residents' constitutional rights by To understand how partisan redistricting came to be known as "gerrymandering," one has to look back more than 200 years ago to an 1812 political cartoon, often credited to Elkanah Tisdale, which appeared in a pro-Federalist newspaper, the . It satirizes a law signed by Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry in February 1812, which reorganized state senatorial voting districts in a way designed to secure his own position and a majority in the legislature for his party - Thomas Jefferson's Democratic-Republicans - while keeping the Federalists out of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jefferson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
class of 85 (Jul '16) Jul '16 long gone 1
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Police raid (Feb '16) Feb '16 Lisa 1
Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13) Dec '13 Amburg 1
News PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13) Jun '13 chris lee 2
Illegal Aliens (Apr '13) Apr '13 XMAN 1
See all Jefferson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jefferson Forum Now

Jefferson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jefferson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Jefferson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC