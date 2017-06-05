Jefferson County reports cooling cent...

Jefferson County reports cooling centers for weekend

Jefferson County Emergency Management is asking residents to take extra precautions this weekend, into early next week as dangerously warm outdoor temperatures are anticipated. The National Weather Service forecasts heat index values reaching into the mid-90's, for most of the area from Sunday through Tuesday.

