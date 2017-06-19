Jefferson council rejects lone bid for lift station for utility extension

The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday rejected a lone bid for the mechanical and electrical work required to complete construction of the lift station in the 2017 North Interchange Utility Extension project. The first phase was bid out in August 2016 and involved constructing public sanitary force main sewer and water main extensions in the right-of-way of North Watertown Avenue and on the easement across private properties between that right-of-way and the North Business 26/North Interchange.

