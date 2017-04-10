Mildred Lucille Munro, Janesville, WI

Mildred Lucille Munro, age 94, a long-time Janesville area resident died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Rock Haven. Mildred was born on August 23, 1922 in Jefferson, WI, the daughter of Albert and Edith Martsolf.

