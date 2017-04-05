Jefferson County Fair Announces Sign-up Sessions Jefferson, WI - The 165th Jefferson County Fair is quickly approaching and exhibitor registration is underway! In 2015, the Jefferson County Fair enhanced the fair exhibitor entry system to be all elec Jefferson County Fair announces signup sessions Jefferson County Fair Announces Sign-up Sessions Jefferson, WI - The 165th Jefferson County Fair is quickly approaching and exhibitor registration is underway! In 2015, the Jefferson County Fair enhanced the fair exhibitor entry system to be all elec Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/04/05/jefferson-county-fair-announces-signup-sessions/100073706/ The opening day of the Jefferson County Fair last year included judging of animals throughout the grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.