Jefferson County Fair announces signu...

Jefferson County Fair announces signup sessions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Jefferson County Fair Announces Sign-up Sessions Jefferson, WI - The 165th Jefferson County Fair is quickly approaching and exhibitor registration is underway! In 2015, the Jefferson County Fair enhanced the fair exhibitor entry system to be all elec Jefferson County Fair announces signup sessions Jefferson County Fair Announces Sign-up Sessions Jefferson, WI - The 165th Jefferson County Fair is quickly approaching and exhibitor registration is underway! In 2015, the Jefferson County Fair enhanced the fair exhibitor entry system to be all elec Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/04/05/jefferson-county-fair-announces-signup-sessions/100073706/ The opening day of the Jefferson County Fair last year included judging of animals throughout the grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jefferson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
class of 85 (Jul '16) Jul '16 long gone 1
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Police raid (Feb '16) Feb '16 Lisa 1
Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13) Dec '13 Amburg 1
News PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13) Jun '13 chris lee 2
Illegal Aliens (Apr '13) Apr '13 XMAN 1
See all Jefferson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jefferson Forum Now

Jefferson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jefferson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jefferson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC