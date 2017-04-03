Anna Onufer
Anna Onufer, 94, of Jefferson, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 05, 2017. She was born in Garfield, NJ, to her late parents Mary and Nicholas Lazorchak on July 16, 1922.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jefferson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|class of 85 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|long gone
|1
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Police raid (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lisa
|1
|Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Amburg
|1
|PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|chris lee
|2
|Illegal Aliens (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|XMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jefferson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC