5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Police execute warrants at North Side homes Cambridge police officers executing two related search warrants at North Side homes during a span of 18 hours Tuesday took nearly a dozen people into custody for questioning while seizing illegal narcotics from multiple individuals and locations. 3) Judge denies motion in shooting of dogs Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra recently denied a motion filed by an attorney for alleged dog killer Michael Chedester seeking to allow his client to argue he had a right according to Ohio law to shoot the dogs because they were chasing deer on his property.

