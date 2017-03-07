Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society

Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society

2 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

