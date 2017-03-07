Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society
The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jefferson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|class of 85 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|long gone
|1
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Police raid (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lisa
|1
|Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Amburg
|1
|PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|chris lee
|2
|Illegal Aliens (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|XMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jefferson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC