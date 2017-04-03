Blown Away

Blown Away

Wednesday Mar 8

BLOWNa SAWAY - High winds throughout the Jefferson County area Wednesday caused two semi tractor-trailers to tip over. Both drivers sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incidents caused by Mother Nature.

