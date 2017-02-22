Young Irelanders perform March 19 in ...

Young Irelanders perform March 19 in Jefferson

Young Irelanders perform March 19 in Jefferson Sunday, March 19, will find the Young Irelanders on stage at the Council for the Performing Arts in Jefferson Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/22/young-irelanders-perform-march-19-jefferson/98260464/ Direct from Ireland, the Young Irelanders is a group comprised of eight performers who entertain with traditional Irish music, song, and dance. They will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Council for the Performing Arts in Jefferson in a St. Patrick's weekend show.

