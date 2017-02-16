Book-signing for Jefferson author Saturday
Jefferson author Rachelle Mannes will sign copies of her new children's picture book, "Finding a Forever Friend," this Saturday. The book-signing event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brickhaus Cafe, 126 E. Milwaukee St. Jefferson.
