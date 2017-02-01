'A Taste of Literacy' fundraiser tickets on sale
The Jefferson County Literacy Council is hosting its sixth annual "A Taste of Literacy" from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
