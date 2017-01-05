The Humane Society of Jefferson County will to offer three Sunday sessions of Yoga With Cats from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 8, 15 and 22, in the Community Education Room at the HSJC, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson. Yoga with Cats at Humane Society of Jefferson County The Humane Society of Jefferson County will to offer three Sunday sessions of Yoga With Cats from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 8, 15 and 22, in the Community Education Room at the HSJC, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson.

