Yoga with Cats at Humane Society of Jefferson County
The Humane Society of Jefferson County will to offer three Sunday sessions of Yoga With Cats from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 8, 15 and 22, in the Community Education Room at the HSJC, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson. Yoga with Cats at Humane Society of Jefferson County The Humane Society of Jefferson County will to offer three Sunday sessions of Yoga With Cats from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 8, 15 and 22, in the Community Education Room at the HSJC, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jefferson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|class of 85 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|long gone
|1
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Police raid (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lisa
|1
|Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Amburg
|1
|PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|chris lee
|2
|Illegal Aliens (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|XMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jefferson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC