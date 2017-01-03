The Lettermen to perform at Council f...

The Lettermen to perform at Council for the Performing Arts Jan. 14

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

The Lettermen return to the stage at the Jefferson County's Council for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Jan. 14, at Jefferson High School, 700 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson.

Jefferson, WI

