Jefferson's East principal to retire
Connie Pellmann, principal of East Elementary School, informed Superintendent Mark Rollefson and the school board in mid-December of her pending retirement at the end of this school year. This marks her 35th year in education and 21st as principal of East Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jefferson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|class of 85 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|long gone
|1
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Police raid (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lisa
|1
|Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Amburg
|1
|PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|chris lee
|2
|Illegal Aliens (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|XMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jefferson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC