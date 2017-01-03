Jefferson's East principal to retire

Jefferson's East principal to retire

23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Connie Pellmann, principal of East Elementary School, informed Superintendent Mark Rollefson and the school board in mid-December of her pending retirement at the end of this school year. This marks her 35th year in education and 21st as principal of East Elementary School.

