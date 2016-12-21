Winter parking rules set

Designed to ease plowing operations during and following snowfalls, the regulations are as follows in the Daily Union readership area: No person is allowed to park or leave any unattended vehicle on the street between 2 and 6 a.m. unless the vehicle is parked on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days and on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days. The even or odd house numbers on each street determine the "numbered side of the street."

