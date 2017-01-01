'The Jeff' celebrating 125 years of being daily newspaper
Throughout the coming year, The Jeffersonian will spend time reflecting on the history of the region as seen through the pages of the newspaper. And while the daily part of The Jeffersonian dates to 1882, the history of the newspaper actually dates back to 1824.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jefferson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|class of 85
|Jul '16
|long gone
|1
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Police raid (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lisa
|1
|Transmission physician inc. (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Amburg
|1
|PluggedSolar Can Make Electric Vehicles - Tesla... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|chris lee
|2
|Illegal Aliens (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|XMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jefferson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC