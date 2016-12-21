Jefferson marks 180th year since settlement
JEFFERSON TURNS 180 - The Jefferson Historical Society celebrated the community's 180th birthday Sunday with an open house and party at the historical museum, located on the lower level of Jefferson City Hall. The event included a scavenger hunt throughout the museum, facepainting and other activities for children, refreshments for visitors of all ages and an opportunity to dress in the fashions of yesteryear.
