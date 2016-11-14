Students Ask U of Virginia President to Stop Quoting Jefferson Because He Owned Slaves

On November 9, the President of the University of Virginia, Teresa Sullivan , sent an email to students that called for unity after the presidential election. To the displeasure of many students and faculty, it included a quote from Thomas Jefferson: Thomas Jefferson wrote to a friend that University of Virginia students "are not of ordinary significance only: they are exactly the persons who are to succeed to the government of our country, and to rule its future enmities, its friendships and fortunes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.