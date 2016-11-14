Students Ask U of Virginia President to Stop Quoting Jefferson Because He Owned Slaves
On November 9, the President of the University of Virginia, Teresa Sullivan , sent an email to students that called for unity after the presidential election. To the displeasure of many students and faculty, it included a quote from Thomas Jefferson: Thomas Jefferson wrote to a friend that University of Virginia students "are not of ordinary significance only: they are exactly the persons who are to succeed to the government of our country, and to rule its future enmities, its friendships and fortunes."
