Voucher Program Puts Fresh Foods in the Fridges of Low Income Seniors
Farmers market season is here, and a voucher program by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is making sure lower income senior citizens can get in on the fabulous fruits and veggies, too. Josephine Cusatis was signing up for the state voucher program at the Hazelton Active Adult Center on Friday.
