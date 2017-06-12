Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 10:19PM EDT expiring June 16 at...
PAC129-160615- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0013.170616T0219Z-170616T0615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Westmoreland PA- 1019 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for... Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania... * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1018 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain due to thunderstorms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Jeannette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brainstorming a Revitalization Plan for Erie
|1 min
|Ne Spang
|97
|Is "Sopp" or "Sopper" MIKE CSOP from WICU?
|23 min
|Fat Saul da Jew
|3
|Swimming get together
|34 min
|ZUGZWANG
|4
|Egypt purchases 100 GE Locomotives
|36 min
|Bldg 6
|5
|Mike ohara
|1 hr
|Haha
|2
|Low down dirty snitch!
|1 hr
|Haha
|3
|Divided Country
|1 hr
|truth
|14
Find what you want!
Search Jeannette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC