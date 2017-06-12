Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 10:1...

Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 10:19PM EDT expiring June 16 at...

PAC129-160615- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0013.170616T0219Z-170616T0615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Westmoreland PA- 1019 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for... Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania... * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1018 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

