Man who shot teen, took selfie with him as he died appeals
A lawyer for a 19-year-old Pennsylvania man convicted of shooting a friend and then posing for a selfie with the dying teen has appealed his sentence. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the attorney for Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, filed an appeal Tuesday asking a judge to impose a lesser sentence than the 15 to 30 years in prison issued last week.
