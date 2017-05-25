Man who shot teen, took selfie with h...

Man who shot teen, took selfie with him as he died appeals

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Pocono Record

A lawyer for a 19-year-old Pennsylvania man convicted of shooting a friend and then posing for a selfie with the dying teen has appealed his sentence. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports  that the attorney for Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, filed an appeal Tuesday asking a judge to impose a lesser sentence than the 15 to 30 years in prison issued last week.

