Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-...

Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Daily Mail

Maxwell Morton was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of third-degree murder in February The 18-year-old shot his friend, Ryan Mangan, in February 2015 and then posed for a selfie with the dying 16-year-old and later shared it to Snapchat During court Monday, Morton said he didn't want to be remembered as a 'savage' and that Mangan's shooting was 'messed up' An 18-year-old western Pennsylvania man who authorities said shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jeannette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im gonna fight you Sopper 11 min Get r done 1
Merski was disciplined for not turning student ... 14 min Zing 24
Anyone know Donald Seifert? (Oct '12) 16 min Don Siefert 28
Sopper 16 min Get r done 48
Hey ZUGZWANG 17 min Get r done 17
Bye Bob! 18 min Hott 10
Cimino bad for erie 37 min Adoo 9
See all Jeannette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jeannette Forum Now

Jeannette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jeannette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Jeannette, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC