Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen-death selfie case
Maxwell Morton was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of third-degree murder in February The 18-year-old shot his friend, Ryan Mangan, in February 2015 and then posed for a selfie with the dying 16-year-old and later shared it to Snapchat During court Monday, Morton said he didn't want to be remembered as a 'savage' and that Mangan's shooting was 'messed up' An 18-year-old western Pennsylvania man who authorities said shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.
