Police bust major heroin ring in Westmoreland County; 3 arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Three people accused of operating a major heroin ring in Westmoreland County were taken into custody Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.
Jeannette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NumbNutz Prez is out campaigning for 2022 election
|1 hr
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Erie's Cops (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Blah blah
|33
|Collecting Money at 38th. & Peach
|2 hr
|Eastside Patrol
|5
|Biggest drug dealer/informant on east side of ...
|2 hr
|Rufus in ya Jungle
|12
|Meet me in the Hill's parking lot. im gonna bea...
|3 hr
|Fat Saul da Jew
|6
|DA,s office rat
|3 hr
|Key one
|10
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|4 hr
|Union Member
|53
