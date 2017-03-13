Pa. teen who posted Snapchat selfie w...

Pa. teen who posted Snapchat selfie with dying friend convicted

Friday Feb 17 Read more: New York Daily News

A Pennsylvania teen accused of killing his friend and posing for a selfie with the dying victim was convicted on the lesser charge of third-degree murder. The jury in Westmoreland County rejected prosecutors' arguments that Maxwell Morton, 16 at the time, intentionally killed 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in February of 2015.

