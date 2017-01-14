FestivICE brings family fun to York City
FestivICE brings family fun to York City FestivICE offered a number of attractions for Yorkers to enjoy. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/14/festivice-brings-family-fun-york-city/96589960/ Mimi Harberger, middle of Abbottstown, talks with her granddaughter Maisy, 7, as her grandson Oliver,1, looks at Joe DiMartino, of Jeannette, carve into his Love is Cold sculpture, during FestivICE Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in York City.
