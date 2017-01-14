FestivICE brings family fun to York City

FestivICE brings family fun to York City

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: York Dispatch

FestivICE brings family fun to York City FestivICE offered a number of attractions for Yorkers to enjoy. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/14/festivice-brings-family-fun-york-city/96589960/ Mimi Harberger, middle of Abbottstown, talks with her granddaughter Maisy, 7, as her grandson Oliver,1, looks at Joe DiMartino, of Jeannette, carve into his Love is Cold sculpture, during FestivICE Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jeannette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
eries homewreckers 58 min MoreHomewreckers 15
YouTube Video: Presque Isle--1986! Wow! (Aug '10) 1 hr Disco Sucks 37
Kevin and "son" BREVIN Flowers? WTF??? 1 hr Mr Mom Flowers 24
Wild Ridges at Marion, NC (Sep '08) 4 hr crowman 91
Does Caroline Collins still work at WJET ? (Jul '15) 4 hr Eastside Patrol 14
Rappers in erie pa 4 hr Zack 9
The Next GE / 506 Contract could end everything 5 hr bldg 63 51
See all Jeannette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jeannette Forum Now

Jeannette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jeannette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Jeannette, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC