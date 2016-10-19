N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:10:1...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:10:10 09:28:23

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 19, 2016 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

SHAMROCK FILE State Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich, D-Taylor, urged his fellow lawmakers to address efforts to restore a state slots tax before dealing with distribution issues. HARRISBURG - Several House lawmakers want to change how local share gambling money is distributed to municipalities, a potential curve ball to efforts to restore a state slots tax declared unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jeannette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Save Downtown 1 min jerry Uht 8
Businesses to boycott in Erie 1 hr Madd 1
Trumps Ego 5 hr Hillary 5
Early Christmas Present for Linatic Liberals 5 hr Occasional Observer 10
Erie celebrates festivus 6 hr Arrive alive 2
Jewish Family Flee Lancaster Pa. after Breitbar... 6 hr Crazy Chester 3
So what is the future of GE Erie? 7 hr 506er guy 16
See all Jeannette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jeannette Forum Now

Jeannette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jeannette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Jeannette, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC