Lucas, Lindley take positions on NORA board

Wednesday Jul 5

The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance held its annual membership meeting in Pryor recently on the campus of Rogers State University. The meeting provided members with a report out on organizational wins for 2016-17 and announced a new slate of directors under the leadership of a new elected chair, Johnnie Earp of Jay, Oklahoma.

