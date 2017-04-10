GOP Rep: 'Bullcrap' To Say Taxpayers Pay My Salary
Begs the question, who does he think does pay his salary ? Why himself, of course! Through his own taxes. Rep. Markwayne Mullin faced off with constituents at a town hall this week, telling the audience that they don't pay his salary.
