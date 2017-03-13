Wind edges coal in Oklahoma for generation in 2016, EIA data says
Wind generation edged coal in Oklahoma for the first time in 2016 as natural gas remained the dominant fuel source for electricity, according to preliminary data from the federal Energy Information Administration. Natural gas accounted for 46.8 percent of the state's electricity, with wind at 25.12 percent.
