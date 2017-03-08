Popular Oklahoma home builder among 6 indicted on federal stolen property charges
Six people around the metro, including a prominent home builder, have been indicted in a case regarding a conspiracy to sell stolen property from other states. On Jan. 18, 35-year-old Amanda Czermak was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal motorized vehicles and equipment from surrounding states to be 'fenced' for resale in Oklahoma.
