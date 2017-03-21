Garth Brooks plans spring Kansas City...

Garth Brooks plans spring Kansas City tour stop

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Garth Brooks, center, and his band perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Jan. 9, 2015. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Archives For the first time in 10 years, Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks is playing Kansas City, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
Jay Music Thread (May '12) Feb 25 Musikologist 18
News Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C. Feb '17 great 1
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec '16 gasp 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
See all Jay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jay Forum Now

Jay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Jay, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC