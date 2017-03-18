18-year-old Arrested In January Shooting Death

Sequoia Rey Sheahart, 18 was arrested on a charge of murder in the first degree and robbery in the first degree in the death of Jesus Herrada, 18. Officers said they were investigating a report of gunshots being fired in the 5700 block of Northwest 16th St. about 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 when they located the body of Herrada, who had been shot to death.

