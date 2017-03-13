Turnpike toll increase takes effect M...

Turnpike toll increase takes effect March 1

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Tolls on the state's turnpikes will go up 12 percent on March 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday. A one-way trip for a two-axle vehicle on the Turner Turnpike from Tulsa to Oklahoma City will rise to $4.50 from $4 for cash customers and $4.40 from $3.90 for Pikepass users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
Jay Music Thread (May '12) Feb 25 Musikologist 18
News Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C. Feb 18 great 1
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec '16 gasp 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
See all Jay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jay Forum Now

Jay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jay, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC