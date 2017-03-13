Turnpike toll increase takes effect March 1
Tolls on the state's turnpikes will go up 12 percent on March 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday. A one-way trip for a two-axle vehicle on the Turner Turnpike from Tulsa to Oklahoma City will rise to $4.50 from $4 for cash customers and $4.40 from $3.90 for Pikepass users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|Jay Music Thread (May '12)
|Feb 25
|Musikologist
|18
|Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.
|Feb 18
|great
|1
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC