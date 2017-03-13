Turnpike toll increase takes effect March 1

Tolls on the state's turnpikes will go up 12 percent on March 1, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday. A one-way trip for a two-axle vehicle on the Turner Turnpike from Tulsa to Oklahoma City will rise to $4.50 from $4 for cash customers and $4.40 from $3.90 for Pikepass users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.