Saying goodbye to Derailleur, hello to The Lokal
The Lokal is a new "Okie cuisine" restaurant coming to Yukon on Valentine's Day. Derailleur, an "American cuisine" restaurant in Yukon located at 10 West Main St., Suite 100, came under new ownership Jan. 26. Scott and Susie Condict first partnered with Richie Bean, previous owner of Derailleur, but then bought the whole thing from him before changing the restaurant to The Lokal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mustang News.
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.
|Feb 18
|great
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Youngin
|91
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC