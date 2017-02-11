Saying goodbye to Derailleur, hello t...

Saying goodbye to Derailleur, hello to The Lokal

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Mustang News

The Lokal is a new "Okie cuisine" restaurant coming to Yukon on Valentine's Day. Derailleur, an "American cuisine" restaurant in Yukon located at 10 West Main St., Suite 100, came under new ownership Jan. 26. Scott and Susie Condict first partnered with Richie Bean, previous owner of Derailleur, but then bought the whole thing from him before changing the restaurant to The Lokal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mustang News.

