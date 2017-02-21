Pinot noirs step in and step up as Burgundy prices soar
Local wine lovers remain entranced by Burgundy but a succession of tiny harvests, making already-limited supplies even harder to come by, has driven prices to stratospheric levels. Despite the soft economy, demand for these wines remains robust.
