ODOT hosts open house on future SH-10A project
Based on evaluation and comparison, and comments received at a stakeholder meeting in October, ODOT has selected Alternative 2 as the preferred route. Advantages are that it provides continued access to Paradise Hill, meets current design criteria, is less expensive, and has less impacts to Tribal land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Thu
|youngin
|88
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Reader comments (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Marshall Dillon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC