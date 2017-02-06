Japanese engineer sought out by concert halls to shape sound
Behind some of the world's most reputed concert halls is a Japanese engineer whose finesse in shaping sound is so perfectly unobtrusive that all listeners hear is the music - in all its subtlety, texture and fullness. Yasuhisa Toyota's talents are coveted as classical music venues are increasingly designed in "vineyard style," where audiences surround the stage to hear the performers up close and enjoy an almost-interactive experience, feeling more like a part of the music and being able to be seen and respond to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Reader comments (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Marshall Dillon
|3
|Restore the Village Barn. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Old bitties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC