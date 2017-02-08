Former EPA Employees Write Letter To Senate Making Case Against Pruitt
Former EPA Employees Write Letter To Senate Making Case Against - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com During his historically long Senate committee hearing, EPA administrator nominee and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt answered more than 1,200 questions, but it's one specific answer that's raising eyebrows. "I had every authority to dismiss that case when I came into office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Reader comments (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Marshall Dillon
|3
|Restore the Village Barn. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Old bitties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC