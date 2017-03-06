Businesses awarded development grants -

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Altus Times

Smalts Furniture at 121 N. Hudson St. was selected to receive a portion of the Business Improvement Grant from the Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation. Bells and Beaux, a children's clothing and toy store at 116 N. Main St. was selected to receive a portion of the Business Improvement Grant from the Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

