The Oklahoman's real estate notes for Jan. 28, 2017
CBRE Capital Markets' Debt & Structured Finance team has secured $66 million in construction financing for West Village, a mixed-use project including 345 market-rate apartments units at 835 W Sheridan Ave. downtown. The loan was funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Section 220 new construction mortgage insurance program.
