The Latest: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma deal with icy weather
A third wave of sleet and drizzle is glazing swaths of the central U.S. on the eve of the Martin Luther King holiday, adding to an icy mess that began caking the region Friday. Much of the region remains under an ice storm warning Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Reader comments (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Marshall Dillon
|3
|Restore the Village Barn. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Old bitties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC