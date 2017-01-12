Paseo Arts District's First Friday Ga...

Paseo Arts District's First Friday Gallery Walk going on despite snowy weather

Friday Jan 6

Tommy Ball's "Facing North From the Devon Tower" will be featured in January at JRB Art at the Elms. Image provided The Paseo Arts District's First Friday Gallery Walk for January will take place at 6 tonight despite the snowy weather.

Start the conversation

